Colorado Crop Progress Report for October 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 05, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Precipitation was mostly confined to western counties last week as fieldwork and harvest continued, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for September 27, over 45 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, down from the previous week. More than 15 percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down two percentage points from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties accounted for less than one percent of the State, unchanged from last week. Above average temperatures last week quickly dried up any moisture that was received in the eastern part of the State, with most counties experiencing temperatures more than six degrees above average. Southwestern counties received another week of helpful moisture, with areas of Garfield and Mesa Counties getting over one inch of rain last week.
Proso millet harvest continues in the northeastern portion of the state, with 79 percent of the crop harvested, significantly behind the previous year at 88 percent. Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley continues to progress well, but behind the 5-year average. Reporters note that crops and pastures are maturing amongst the cooler weather in the area. Fourth cutting of alfalfa is progressing well in the northeastern and southwestern portions of the State, tracking with the 5-year average.
Statewide, growers had sown 65 percent of the 2023 winter wheat crop, compared with 74 percent last year and a 5-year average of 71 percent. Corn for silage harvest is wrapping up, with 90 percent of the crop harvested, behind the previous year of 98 percent. The corn crop matured quickly and corn for grain harvest progressed slowly last week, behind the previous year of 21 percent and the 5-year average of 16 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 10 percent very short, 23 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 98 percent average and 2 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 87 percent average and 12 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: