Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending October 30, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest and fieldwork activities continued during isolated precipitation events last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the United States Drought Monitor for October 25, over 48 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, up more than 5 percentage points from the previous week. Over 14 percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up slightly from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties remain unchanged from last week, accounting for less than one percent of the State. Hardly any measurable moisture was received across the eastern portion of the State last week. Western counties reported significant snowfall at higher elevations and the foothills received a few inches of snow in some areas.
Below average temperatures were observed across the State last week, with average maximum temperatures staying below 70 degrees. Low temperatures for the week were between 3 degrees in the mountains and 30 degrees on the eastern plains.
Sunflower harvest progressed quickly last week in eastern Colorado, but still trails the average harvest pace significantly. Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley is officially complete due to freezing temperatures.
Livestock producers in the area were bringing stock home from mountain pastures to lower elevations. Reporters in northwestern counties noted multiple nights of below freezing temperatures officially marked the end of the growing season in the area. Fourth cutting of alfalfa advanced last week across the State, jumping ahead of the 5-year average of 78 percent.
Statewide, emergence of the 2023 winter wheat crop was 75 percent complete, compared with last year at 73 percent and the 5-year average of 82 percent. Corn for grain harvest continued to progress, but still fell short of the previous year at 67 percent and the 5-year average of 59 percent.
Livestock remained in mostly good condition. Stored feed supplies were rated 13 percent very short, 29 percent short, 52 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 89 percent average and 11 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 85 percent average, and 14 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: