COLORADO CROP PRODUCTION – OCTOBER 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 13, 2022 | Comments 0
COLORADO
Based on October 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 137.50 million bushels, down 7 percent from last year’s 148.35 million bushels, according to the October 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Corn producers planted an estimated 1.35 million acres in 2022, down 2 percent from last year. The 1.10 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are 50,000 acres below the 1.15 million acres harvested a year ago.
Corn yield is estimated at 125.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the September 1 forecast but 4.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield. As of October 2, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 14 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 27 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Corn harvested for grain was 7 percent complete, compared with 21 percent last year and the 5-year average of 16 percent.
Sorghum production in 2022 is forecast at 13.50 million bushels, down from the 14.80 million bushels harvested last year. Growers are estimated to have planted 545,000 acres of sorghum this year, up 50,000 acres from last year and the highest since 550,000 acres were planted in 1971, and expect to harvest 450,000 acres this year, up 50,000 acres from the 400,000 acres harvested last year and the highest since 498,000 acres were harvested in 1958. Average yield is forecast at 30.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 7.0 bushels per acre from last year. As of October 2, Colorado’s sorghum crop condition was rated 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 35 percent good, and 9 percent excellent. Sorghum harvested for grain was estimated at 10 percent complete, compared with 13 percent last year and the 5-year average of 10 percent.
The initial forecast of all sunflower production is estimated at 40.50 million pounds, down 14 percent from the 2021 crop of 47.20 million pounds. All sunflower yield is expected to average 818 pounds per acre, down 117 pounds per acre from last year. Planted area is estimated at 56,000 acres, up 3,000 acres from last year and harvested area is estimated at 49,500 acres, down 1,000 acres from last year. As of October 2, Colorado’s sunflower crop condition was rated 4 very poor, 4 percent poor, 50 percent fair, 36 percent good, and 6 percent excellent. Sunflower harvest was estimated at 1 percent complete, compared with the 5-year average of 3 percent.
Alfalfa hay production in Colorado is forecast at 2.00 million tons, down 36 percent from the 3.12 million tons produced in 2021, and the lowest production since 2013. Colorado farmers and ranchers expect to harvest 690,000 acres of alfalfa hay this year, down 90,000 acres from 2021. Alfalfa hay yield is expected to average 2.90 tons per acre, compared with last year’s yield of 4.00 tons per acre and the August 1 forecast of 2.90 tons per acre. Producers expect to harvest 650,000 acres of other hay in 2022, down 50,000 acres from last year. Other hay production is forecast at 1.24 million tons, down 10 percent from the 1.37 million tons a year ago. Other hay yield is expected to average 1.90 tons per acre, compared with last year’s yield of 1.95 tons per acre and the August 1 forecast of 1.70 tons per acre.
Sugarbeet production in Colorado is forecast at 589,000 tons, down 26 percent from the 795,000 tons produced in 2021. Growers expect to harvest 21,100 acres this year, compared with 23,600 acres a year ago. Yields are expected to average 27.9 tons per acre, down 0.7 ton per acre from the September 1 forecast and up from last year’s yield of 33.7 tons per acre. As of October 2, Colorado’s sugarbeet crop condition was rated 50 percent fair and 50 percent good. Harvest of sugarbeets was estimated at 25 percent complete, compared with 38 percent last year and the 5-year average of 24 percent.
Dry edible bean production for 2022 is forecast at 673,000 hundredweight, up 12 percent from the 602,000 hundredweight produced a year earlier. Yields are expected to average 1,980 pounds per acre, unchanged from the August 1 forecast and up 100 pounds per acre from last year. Growers are estimated to have planted 36,000 acres of dry edible beans, up 3,000 acres from last year, and expect to harvest 34,000 acres this year, up 2,000 acres from the 32,000 acres harvested last year. As of October 2, Colorado’s dry edible bean crop condition was rated 5 very poor, 10 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 33 percent good, and 32 percent excellent. Dry edible bean harvest was estimated to be 45 percent complete, compared with 41 percent last year and the 5-year average of 48 percent.
