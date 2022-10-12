Colorado Crop Condition and Progress Report, Week ending October 9, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
With minimal precipitation and ideal weather conditions, harvest activities made good progress across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for October 4, just under 44 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, down from the previous week. Over 13 percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down two percentage points from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties remain unchanged from last week, accounting for less than one percent of the State. Cooler temperatures last week provided relief from weeks of above average temperatures. Southwestern counties were the only portion of the State to receive any measurable moisture last week, with southern La Plata County getting just under an inch of moisture.
Sorghum harvest continues in the northeastern portion of the State, with 25 percent of the crop harvested, behind the previous year at 32 percent, but ahead of the 5-year average of 19 percent. Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley advanced quickly last week, with reports of average yields and good quality. Reporters note that third cutting alfalfa was delayed due to rains, but harvest has picked up again amongst dry conditions. Fourth cutting of alfalfa is progressing well in the northeastern and southwestern portions of the State, jumping ahead of the 5-year average.
Statewide, growers had sown 85 percent of the 2023 winter wheat crop, compared with 86 percent last year and a 5-year average of 83 percent. Corn for silage harvest is almost complete, with 98 percent of the crop harvested. The corn crop matured ahead of average and corn for grain harvest progressed well last week, but still falls short of the previous year at 32 percent and the 5-year average of 25 percent.
Livestock are in good condition overall despite depleting pasture and rangeland conditions. Stored feed supplies were rated 9 percent very short, 31 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 90 percent average and 10 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 93 percent average and 6 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: