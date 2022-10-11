City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report-August 2022

| Oct 11, 2022 | Comments 0

 

 

Sales Tax revenues for the City of Lamar increased by 11.09% this past August, up $37,397 from the previous year.  Collections for 2022 are $374,483 compared to $337,086 for 2021.  Use Tax collections were off 22.05% for that period, a decline of $6,900 in revenue.  Total Sales tax and Use Tax collections were up 8.22% for a gain of $30,346 for that period with 2022 collections at $399,435 and $369,089 for 2021.

Year to Date collections is up 6.22% for a gain of $198,192 comparing August 2022 to 2021.  Sales Tax revenues are $3,384,170 for 2022 and $3,185,978 for 2021.  Use Tax collections dropped 25.38% for that period, down $93,385.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections gained 2.27, year to date for an increase of $81,783.  2022 collections are at $3,681,819 compared to $3,600,035 for 2021.

The twelve sales tax categories show a drop for manufacturing and all business/electricity, but posted gains for building materials, restaurants and grocery stores.

 

 

2020

 2021

2022

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 122,195 131,697 138,508
Building Materials 116,090 139,772

149,365

Apparel-Department Stores

 965,332 997,609 1,021,977
C Stores-Gas Sales 151,034 174,878

189,036

All Business-Electricity

 168,563 255,115 224,265
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics 16,271 19,517

19,917

Grocery Stores

 230,090 216,536 246,228
Hotels-Motels 107,320 117,643

129,832

Liquor Sales

 83,412 88,026 92,139
Manufacturing 14,116 33,391

6,024

Other Retail

 591,637 827,306 895,960
Restaurants 287,331 333,518

349,670

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: