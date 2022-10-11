City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report-August 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2022 | Comments 0
Sales Tax revenues for the City of Lamar increased by 11.09% this past August, up $37,397 from the previous year. Collections for 2022 are $374,483 compared to $337,086 for 2021. Use Tax collections were off 22.05% for that period, a decline of $6,900 in revenue. Total Sales tax and Use Tax collections were up 8.22% for a gain of $30,346 for that period with 2022 collections at $399,435 and $369,089 for 2021.
Year to Date collections is up 6.22% for a gain of $198,192 comparing August 2022 to 2021. Sales Tax revenues are $3,384,170 for 2022 and $3,185,978 for 2021. Use Tax collections dropped 25.38% for that period, down $93,385. Total Sales and Use Tax collections gained 2.27, year to date for an increase of $81,783. 2022 collections are at $3,681,819 compared to $3,600,035 for 2021.
The twelve sales tax categories show a drop for manufacturing and all business/electricity, but posted gains for building materials, restaurants and grocery stores.
|
2020
|2021
|
2022
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|122,195
|131,697
|138,508
|Building Materials
|116,090
|139,772
|
149,365
|
Apparel-Department Stores
|965,332
|997,609
|1,021,977
|C Stores-Gas Sales
|151,034
|174,878
|
189,036
|
All Business-Electricity
|168,563
|255,115
|224,265
|Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|16,271
|19,517
|
19,917
|
Grocery Stores
|230,090
|216,536
|246,228
|Hotels-Motels
|107,320
|117,643
|
129,832
|
Liquor Sales
|83,412
|88,026
|92,139
|Manufacturing
|14,116
|33,391
|
6,024
|
Other Retail
|591,637
|827,306
|895,960
|Restaurants
|287,331
|333,518
|
349,670
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Economy • Featured
About the Author: