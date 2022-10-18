City Continues Clean-Up Program
Russ Baldwin | Oct 18, 2022 | Comments 0
The steam engine #1819 at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Welcome Center in Lamar recently received some much-needed cosmetic and repair work which will also add to the train’s longevity. This current week more city-wide cleanup activities were underway.
Back at East Beech Street, workers were taking advantage of the warm weather to replace and repair the soffits at the Welcome Center and Chamber as well as applying a new coat of paint to the trim.
The overpass bridge south of Willow Creek Park on Memorial Drive had the guardrails repainted as well as a colorful addition of the painting of a colorful flower motif on the north side of the bridgework.
An informational plaque will be the newest addition to Pike’s Tower, presented by the Lamar Rotary Club in a dedication ceremony on Thursday, October 20th at 11:30 and the public is welcome to attend. Several years earlier, the Rotary donated and constructed the gazebo opposite the tower which has been used as a backdrop to family picnics and numerous wedding venues.
Not pictured is the city crew working on revamping the tennis courts adjacent to the municipal swimming pool, and adjacent to them is an open area which has been tentatively proposed as the site for four pickleball courts. A group of Lamar residents recently approached the Lamar City Council with plans for developing that area into a new sports outlet for an older crowd of residents, although any age group can pick up racquet and go for a volley.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Environment • Featured • Recreation • The Arts • Tourism
About the Author: