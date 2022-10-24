CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,070,000 head as of October 1, 2022. The latest inventory was 4 percent above last month but 5 percent below the October 1, 2021 inventory. The inventory included 590,000 steer and steer calves, 8 percent below the previous year. The number of heifer and heifer calves, at 480,000 head, are down 2 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 165,000 head of fed cattle during September 2022. This was 11 percent below last month’s marketings and unchanged from the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 210,000 cattle and calves were
placed on feed during September 2022, 17 percent above the previous month’s placements, but 5 percent below September 2021 placements. Of the number placed in September, 14 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 12 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 29 percent weighed from 800-899 pounds, and 24 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for September, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on October 1, 2022. The inventory was 1 percent below October 1, 2021. The inventory included 6.90 million steers and steer calves, down 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 60 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.55 million head, up 1 percent from 2021. Placements in feedlots during September totaled 2.08 million head, 4 percent below 2021. Net placements were 2.03 million head. During September, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 445,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 330,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 440,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 480,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 290,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during September totaled 1.86 million head, 4 percent above 2021. Other disappearance totaled 53,000 head during September, 9 percent below 2021. For a full copy of the October 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
