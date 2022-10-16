Candi Sue Walker – April 8, 1975 – October 7, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 16, 2022 | Comments 0
Candi Sue Walker, 47, died in the early morning hours of October 7, 2022, at Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital and Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado, with her son and father by her side. She was born April 8, 1975, to Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Robinson in Picayune, Mississippi. She moved to the Southeast Colorado area when she was 6, with her mother and her older sister, Karen Marie, age 7.
Her mother married Roger Matthew in 1981 and he adopted both her and her sister that same year.
She attended junior and senior High school in Lamar, Colorado. She later attended Aims Community College in Greeley, Colorado, for one year.
She married Brett Wilson in Guymon, Oklahoma. To this union, one son, Taylor, was born. She later married Clay Walker, also of Guymon. She worked for Seaboard Farms on a hog farm in Guymon, until her health failed. She then moved to Durango, Colorado, with her father. She was admitted to the nursing home in Eads when her failing health continued.
Very athletic in school, Candi enjoyed staying fit, lifting weights, running and jogging throughout most of her life. While in the nursing home, she enjoyed working with art and playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents, Clark and Opal Beeson; her step grandmother, Charlotte Beeson; grandparents, Jack and Francis Matthew; and other aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members. `.
Survivors include her father, Roger, of Durango; one sister, Karen Marie, of Springfield, Colorado; her son, Taylor of Edmond, Oklahoma; and a host of other family and friends, including her “extended” family at the Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital and Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Eads, CO. Memorial contributions can be made to the Weisbrod Extended Care Auxiliary and my be sent to: Brown Funeral Home; Box 432; Eads, CO 81036. Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Brown Funeral Home in Eads was entrusted with final arrangements.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: