A Record-Breaking Year for the 11th Annual BBB Event
This is our 11th Annual BBB, and now that we’ve counted registration forms, it looks like we had 450 participants!
All of our proceeds go to Hospice Good Grief Program & Palliative Care, and Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative (SECCI) 75%/25%. We don’t have final numbers yet, but this will be a record-breaking year!
Jill Tinnes would be so proud of the outpouring of community support, whether it be businesses & individuals who sponsor or donate, people who volunteer, or people who participate. It takes a village!!
Southeast Colorado turned out this year! We ran out of shirts, which was a good problem to have, but we are having more printed to get to the participants who wanted this year’s shirts and didn’t get one.
We had so many volunteers this year who contacted us to help out! We even had the LCC basketball team involved in folding shirts, decorating ribbons, and helping us out at the event.
When you watch that amazing drone footage, courtesy of David Gonzales (and be sure and listen to the beautiful song that goes with it), ALL of those people came out to support our community members who are fighting cancer, have beat cancer, or who have lost someone to cancer.
We couldn’t be prouder of how Lamar and our surrounding communities showed up. Prior to this year (final numbers coming soon), BBB has donated $145,965 to Hospice & SECCI.
Here are the winners from Saturday’s BBB 5k:
1st Place:
Women’s Beer – Maria Gomez – Men’s Beer – Davis Haggard – Women’s Root Beer – Tarryn Johnson
Men’s Root Beer – John Rodriguez – Girl’s Root Beer – River Wilson – Boy’s Root Beer – Armoni Moreno
2nd Place:
Women’s Beer – Kim States – Men’s Beer – Grant Haggard – Women’s Root Beer – Nicole Eckert
Men’s Root Beer – Jake Mackey – Girl’s Root Beer – Roslyn Gonzales – Boy’s Root Beer – Kyle Olinger
3rd Place:
Women’s Beer – Heather Guffy – Men’s Beer – Reece Drussin – Women’s Root Beer – Katie Dieson
Men’s Root Beer – Mark McDonald – Girl’s Root Beer – Whitney Mackey – Boy’s Root Beer – August Canete
Lamar Area Hospice has a beautiful space in their building that they use for the Good Grief program, and they have named it “The Jilly Bean Room, a Haven for Hope”
