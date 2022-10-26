A New Year for Wreaths Across America-Stockings for Soldiers
It is that time of year to kick start Peacock Funeral Home’s annual Wreaths Across America and Stockings for Soldiers.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10am at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section. From now until November 21, 2022 you may stop by the office at 209 S. 4th St. to order a wreath for a veteran. The cost is $15 per wreath. We are open from 8am until 4pm.
We are expecting our shipment of stockings by the end of this week for the Stockings for Soldiers. I will put an update on Facebook once we receive all the stockings. We will have a list of suggested items to fill the stockings with when you pick them up. The deadline to have the stockings back to us is Monday, November 21, 2022. This ensures a timely delivery to our soldiers overseas.
We are in need of address’ for soldiers serving overseas during the holiday season. If you have a loved one that will be overseas during the holidays and you would like for us to send stockings to them, please call us at 719-336-2234 to give us the address.
If you have any questions or would like to receive more information, please give us a call.
Thank you for your continued support.
