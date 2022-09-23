Arkansas River Report for September 22, 2022
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions across Colorado and the Arkansas River Basin almost identical to a week ago, with most of the Ark Basin drought-free or abnormally dry. The Drought Monitor report does not reflect precipitation from the most recent weather system that brought rain to the entire basin.
PRECIPITATION:
The CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow) Network reports the following precipitation amounts for the past week:
- Leadville – 0.62 inch.
- Buena Vista – 0.50 inch.
- Salida – 0.91 inch.
- Westcliffe – 0.33 inch.
- Cañon City – 0.10 inch.
- Walsenburg – 0.18 inch.
- Trinidad – 0.08 inch.
- Pueblo – 0.04 inch.
- Colorado Springs – 0.08-0.15 inch.
- Rocky Ford – 0.04 inch.
- Pritchett – 0.09 inch.
- Lamar – a trace.
Reservoir Storage
The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slghtly to 178,299 acre-feet – 55.2% full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6% full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5% full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slighty to 13,054 acre-feet.
River Flows
Arkansas River flows increased over the past week except for in the lower basin. The flow near Leadville increased to 41.8 cfs, and the gauge below Granite increased from 187 cfs a week ago to 240 cfs. The Wellsville gauge showed a gradual decline in river flow until the rains arrived Wednesday, bringing the flow up to 432 cfs. The flow at Cañon City is currently 357 cfs, and below Pueblo Reservoir, 82.3 cfs. The gauge near Avondale reports 210 cfs, while the flow at Rocky Ford dropped to 88 cfs. Flows are 41.7 cfs below John Martin Reservoir and only 11.6 cfs near Lamar.
