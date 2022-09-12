Annual Tri-State Tribute Holds 10th Event
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2022 | Comments 0
While a misty, rainy Saturday morning may have deterred some from attending all the events for the 10th Annual Tri-State Tribute, there were still plenty of area residents on hand to acknowledge former and current military service people and first responders this past Saturday, September 10th. This year’s event coincided with the 21st anniversary of the attack of the Twin Towers in New York City, an event which was observed in numerous cities across the country.
This year’s event marked a transition in leadership of the Tribute Committee, as founder, Doug Harbour, stepped down from his position, and Terry Comer was named as his successor.
The 10am parade once again, featured the Fort Carson Color Guard, Marching Band who performed at the Prowers County Fairgrounds, various first-responder and military vehicles made up the bulk of the parade retinue, including local school bands as well as veterans from various services.
One highlight of the day was the acapella performance of the National Anthem, performed by C-W recording star, Clare Dunn, who resides in southeast Colorado when not touring the nation in concert performances.
Terri Clinton, Commander of the American Legion Department of Colorado delivered a speech to the grandstand audience. Earlier she viewed the Hall of Honor exhibits displayed at the fairgrounds, noting that she had visited various VA medical clinics in the eastern section of Colorado, including Lamar, La Junta, Burlington and others. She noted the Legion’s support for Operation Bear Hug, in a separate news release, a program created by a Fort Collins Post to raise awareness of veteran suicide and reduce its number. Weld County Sheriff, Steve Reams also addressed the fairgrounds gathering.
