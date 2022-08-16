Wayne Albin – April 14, 1931 – August 13, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Wayne Albin will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Mike Woelk officiating.
Visitation for Wayne will be held from 3:00Pm until 5:00PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Wayne was born on April 14, 1931 at Wichita, Kansas to Otto C. and Myrtle Grace (Blecha) Albin and passed away on August 13, 2022 at his daughter’s home in LaSalle, Colorado at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wildenna Joanne Albin, his parents, brother Marvin Dean Albin, daughter Lyndee Chris, granddaughter Kristi Siegmund, grandson Cameron Cox and brother Marvin Dean Albin.
Wayne is survived by his children Julie (Frank) Moore of LaSalle, CO, Jan Alexander and Laurie (John) Siegmund both of Fort Collins, CO and Tammy (Bob) Hawkins of Highlands Ranch, CO, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
