(UPDATED SERVICE INFO) Loretta Rhoades – November 2, 1963 – July 23, 2022
A Memorial Service for Loretta Rhoades will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Per family’s request, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Loretta Marie Rhoades was born on November 2, 1963, in Columbia, Missouri to Lester Eugene Sr. and Yvonne Agnes (Bruning) Rhoades. She passed away on July 23, 2022, in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 58. The lives of Loretta, her ex-husband Roy Bock, and granddaughter Kiesha, were tragically taken leaving behind family and friends to mourn their loss.
Loretta is survived by her grandson, Jamal Lee Graeff of Lamar, Colorado; son, Jimmy Lee Graeff of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Lester Eugene Rhoades of Cozad, Nebraska and Raymond Rhoades of Missouri; two sisters, Brenda Sue Rhoades-Mordt and husband, Dave of Warrenton, Missouri and Karen Ann Rhoades-France of Lamar, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Robin Scharr Rhoades; and brother-in-law, Cal France Jr. Loretta and her ex-husband, Roy were joined in heaven by their beautiful granddaughter, Kiesha Graeff on July 29, 2022.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
