The Ports-to-Plains Alliance Announces New President and CEO Lauren Garduno
Russ Baldwin | Aug 26, 2022 | Comments 0
(LUBBOCK) – The Ports-to-Plains Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Garduno as President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2022. As a supporter of The Alliance’s mission since its inception, Garduno is looking forward to getting involved with the communities and partners along the entire nine-state corridor.
“I am excited and humbled to be joining an organization with a rich history of promoting transportation enhancements up and down the midwestern United States,” said Garduno. “In addition to feeding and clothing the world, the trade with Canada and Mexico is vital for the economic well-being of our region of the Country. We need an advanced transportation corridor to provide the artery and link to all the east-west routes that cross the United States.”
Lauren retired from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in 2018 after serving over 32 years, including 15 years as district engineer in Odessa and Abilene and the past five years in TxDOT administration in Austin. As the department’s Chief Procurement Officer, Lauren led the restructuring of five TxDOT divisions including Fleet and Professional Engineering Procurement. Lauren’s final assignment as Director of Planning and Project Development included introducing performance-based planning in the development of the department’s 10 year $75 billion Unified Transportation Program. Lauren is currently completing a part time assignment for TxDOT administration assisting West Texas districts with strategic and operational strategies in the Permian Basin as TxDOT continues to deliver the nation’s largest transportation program.
Over his career, Lauren has received peer recognition with awards such as Young Engineer of the Year and Engineer of the Year through the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. In 2001, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Civil Engineering Academy.
Lauren holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in management and human relations from Abilene Christian University, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.
“Lauren is a highly respected professional in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said John Osborne, Chairman of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. “His experience and shared vision for the future of the nine-state corridor make him a great addition to the Alliance.”
Ports-to-Plains Alliance
Ports-to-Plains is a grassroots alliance of over 200 communities and businesses, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada. Additional information on the Ports-to-Plains Alliance is available at http://www.portstoplains.com/.
