Shad Lane Bray – August 17, 1966 – August 1, 2022
Shad Lane Bray went to be with his Savior on August 1, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1966 in Lamar, CO to Frankie McCaslin and Paul Bray. Shad lived a life most would never understand, he found his way, and reached his goals and aspirations the long, hand way, but he still accomplished what he set out to do. He loved his ranch and caring for all his animals. They were his passion! Shad was employed by Cross Fire/Strike and enjoyed the friendships that he had with his fellow co-workers. Shad always had a story to tell if you were willing to listen, but most stories ended with you working and lending a helping hand. He was passionate in his love of Family and would rarely let a day go by without calling those closest to him to say he was thinking of them or that he loved them.
He is survived by his Mother, Frankie McCaslin and Stepfather, Bob McCaslin and his Father, Paul Bray and Stepmother, Jean Bray. He left behind a loving Wife of ten years, Corrina Bray, Son, Dalton (Savannah) Bray, two granddaughters, three stepchildren, Davey, Rachelle and Conner Cooper, Siblings, Stefanie Wyatt, Casey (Stefanie) Bray, Brad McCaslin, Rob McCaslin, Mary Truitt, Christy Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shad was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alydia and Henry Headding and Paternal Grandparents, Ivan and Cecile Bray.
There will be a celebration of life on October 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Haul at 10am in Ignacio, Colorado.
May you walk in green pastures and watch beautiful horses until we meet again.
