Rick D. Gardner – October 25, 1965 – July 29, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Rick D. Gardner will be held at a later date.
Per Rick’s request cremation will take place.
Rick was born on October 25, 1965 at Estherville, Iowa to Larry Gardner and Sharon (Hargreaves) Gardner and passed away on July 29, 2022 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 56.
He is preceded in death by his sister Pam Gardner.
Rick is survived by his father Larry Gardner of Alamosa, CO and his mother Sharon Gardner of Grand Junction, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnels of Tower, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
