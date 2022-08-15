Richard Lee Tafoya – October 30, 1978 – August 8, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Richard Lee Tafoya will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Richard “Smash” Tafoya was born on October 30, 1978, in Las Animas, Colorado to Ernest “Pete” Tafoya and Katie (Navarro) Tafoya. He passed away on August 8, 2022, in Las Animas at the age of 43.
Richard is survived by his children, Christopher “Eddie” Tafoya, Mikayla “Chia” Tafoya, and Richard “Buddie” Tafoya Jr.; parents, Pete (Michele) Tafoya and Katie Tafoya; brother, Anthony “Chico” Martinez; sisters, Marie (Lorenzo) Garbiso, Michelle Tafoya, and Mackenzie (Tristen) Tafoya; girlfriend, Jennie Trujillo; stepchildren, Gilbert Garcia, Frankie Martinez, Angel Martinez, Sierra Trujillo, Alexis Trujillo, and Calista Trujillo; grandchildren, Emilio Tafoya, Niyana Tafoya, and CarlLee Tafoya; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carly Jo (McBride) Tafoya; son, Christian James Tafoya; and nephew, Nevean Dante Tafoya.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: