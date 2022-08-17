Redevelopment Project Moves Forward on South Main Street
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority recently approved an application for funds needed to help complete refurbishing the long-vacant building at 120 South Main Street in Lamar. The August 8th action approved a contribution of $18,520 which is 20% of the estimate for the completion of the project.
Jake Chamberlain and Dustin Langston as L&C LLC are renovating the property they’ve purchased for use as a commercial space once it’s been brought up to code. The building has been empty for at least the past six years and has been exposed to the elements as well as becoming a pigeon roost downtown. Several years earlier, the façade was taken off a portion of the building, exposing the original brickwork.
Renovation plans include the façade upgrade, double-pane windows and a new doorway. Other needed improvements include carpet replacement, lighting and ceiling renovations, roof repairs, new electric outlets, an upgraded HVAC system and the bathroom will be brought up to ADA codes. A rental lease was secured from the Prowers County Youth Council as the organization’s future headquarters.
