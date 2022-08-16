PEP Hosts Clean Energy Representative
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2022
Mike Kruger of Colorado Solar and Storage Association was a Zoom guest for the monthly Prowers Economic Prosperity meeting, Monday, August 15th.
Kruger’s pinpoint media presentation stated that at least half of the new electricity generated in the country in 2022 will be from solar, wind and battery storage. He was optimistic about future renewable energy use due to the latest congressional events in which the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which includes $370 billion in spending for renewable energy and climate measures. One provision of the bill is the extension of the Investment Tax Credit. The bill calls for a 10-year extension at 30% of the cost of the installed equipment, which will then step down to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034.
Southeastern Colorado will experience future energy development projects with transmission lines being planned through the region from both Tri-State G & T, running north to south from Burlington to Lamar and Xcel will has plans for a transmission line from Pueblo to May Valley and then south to Longhorn. While still years away, plans for the routes are currently being developed. Kruger outlined five key points for future solar developers: a good interconnection point in a region, land acquisition through lease or purchase, the construction permits, an interconnect study, the award of the project from the utilities and from there, beginning the actual construction. He said he will keep the PEP board informed on any progress being made in the region.
Bill Becker approached the PEP board, explaining the development of his and his wife’s Sherri’s Seascape Salon, just south of Little Caesar’s Pizza on South Main Street. “We’ll have four chairs set for hair styling and one for a nail specialist which will be rented to those who want to maintain their own operation,” he explained, adding that he hopes to be open by September. Becker said he was mindful of the current road construction in front of his business and the need for a permit and funding to build a concrete/asphalt (pending material costs) parking connection between his operation and Little Caesar’s. He’s been working with the city for an extension on the permit and requested the PEP board to consider an incentive application for funding for that portion of the project. Board members discussed some of the ramifications of his project and Cheryl Sanchez, PEP Executive Director, said she’d contact him requesting he submit a business plan for his operation before the board could make a decision at their September 19th meeting.
Sanchez noted she’s received two applications for the open position of associate director with another opening for project coordinator and the hiring committee will begin a review after Friday, August 19th. She suggested than any other applicants should email their resume and letter of interest to her immediately for consideration.
