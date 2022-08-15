New Street Name Joined to Savage Avenue
This past June 13th, the Lamar City Council approved Resolution 22-06-01 which renamed a section of South 11th Street as Thunder Drive to match the high school’s new mascot to Lamar Thunder. A ribbon cutting was held recently with city and school officials and students to mark the change.
Savage Avenue and the American Indian artwork near the intersection will not be changed or taken away. Savage Avenue belongs to the City of Lamar and is not subject to the mascot alteration that was mandated by the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs earlier this summer. Thunder Drive will extend from the intersection northwards, only up to where it joins with Yucca Avenue and 11th Street will be unchanged from that point northward.
The Lamar Re-2 School District has been altering its logos on school property and busses since the new mascot name was accepted by the CCIA.
