Mary Reinert – September 23, 1935 – August 14, 2022
Funeral Services for Holly, CO resident Mary Reinert will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Holly with Mr. Bon May officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Mary Jean (Schleining) Reinert, 86, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on August 14, 2022, at Lamar Estates with her children and sister by her side. She was born on a farm east of Wiley, CO on September 23, 1935, to Pete and Lydia Schleining.
Mary was the oldest daughter out of seven children. She was extremely protective of her older brother and younger sisters and loved them dearly. She helped on the family farm, where they raised sugar beets, hay, wheat, chickens, and turkeys. Mary had a strong work ethic and enjoyed waking up early to help her father do chores.
Mary met Earl Reinert on January 8, 1954. They were engaged in May and united in marriage on October 24, 1954, in Eads, CO. To this union, they were blessed with two children: Delvin in 1955 and Darla in 1956. Mary helped farm, ranch and was an incredible homemaker. She was known for her cake decorating talent and baked cakes that were sent all over Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
Mary took pride in her gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining in her home. She was easy to get along with and rarely knew a stranger. Mary was active on the city council and Holly Fair Board. She was also a 4-H leader and taught Sunday school for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling, oil painting, and bowling in a league. She could can any vegetable, pickle, jam, jelly, or salsa imaginable. Depending on the season, there was always canning to be done, unless it was Christmas. Christmas at the Reinert house meant a week with friends and family making pounds and pounds of homemade candy.
Mary loved being a grandmother—and she was the best. She would be the first to support the grandkids in any prank they wanted to play on Earl and always welcomed a sleepover. Mary enjoyed watching her grandsons farm, ranch, fish, ride four-wheelers, and was gentle with discipline when they found themselves in mischievous situations.
Mary and Earl were happily married for 47 years when she lost him to cancer. After Earl passed away, she found companionship with her faithful friend, Donald Rushton. Mary and Donald enjoyed almost 15 years of treasured friendship and were active at the Holly Senior Center, where they dominated at marbles and canasta. They were always privy to the happenings around town and kept busy attending family and school functions.
Mary loved the Lord. Even in her final years with dementia, Mary could quote scripture, sing hymns, and lead prayer. She would pray daily for her family by name and end each prayer asking for guidance, direction, and protection before saying “Amen”. She was a wise, Christian woman.
Mary is survived by her children, Delvin (Cynthia) Reinert and Darla (Dan) Crockett; siblings, Dorothy (Joe) Battaglia, Arlene (Richard) Decker, and Janet Laird; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schleining and Glendoris Reinert; grandchildren, Dustin (Blanca) Crockett, Josh (Amber) Reinert, Dayne (Kathy) Crockett, Heath (Andrea) Reinert, and Jenna (Nolan) Davis; seven great-grandchildren, Dually, Dex, Delta, Ryker, Colton, Harlie, and Axel; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Reinert; long-term friend, Donald Rushton; parents, Pete and Lydia Schleining; father and mother-in-law, Andy and Fern Reinert; siblings, George Schleining, Bobby Lee Schleining, and Helen Gillman; brother-in-law, Elden Reinert; and sisters-in-law, Weltha Plummer and Lois McCracken.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Holly or Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, PO Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorial@valleymemorialfc.com.
