Lupe Vargas – December 26, 1971 – July 30, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Lupe Vargas will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Ernesto Rodriquez as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at the church at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Lupe will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lupe was born on December 26, 1971 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Ismael Enrique and Madelena M. (Trujillo) Vargas-Garcia and passed away on July 30, 2022 at the Suburban North Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado at the age of 50.
He is preceded in death by his sister Debbie Zavala, brother-in-law Manuel Zavala and nephew Juan Zavala.
Lupe is survived by his parents, Ismael and Madelena Vargas-Garcia of Lamar, CO; siblings Anita (David) Zavala of Lamar, CO, Anita (Brad) Fisher of Lamar, CO, Theresa (Thomas) Ramos of Holly, CO, Jessica (Jacob) Guerrero of Amarillo, TX and Crystal Valdez of Amarillo, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupe Vargas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
