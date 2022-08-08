Lamar Rotary Highlights Community Service/History by the Eaton Family
The Lamar Rotary began its “Still Standing” series this past Thursday, July 28th, for the new Rotary year with the Eaton’s as our featured guests. As a special treat, we had grandson Braxton, who is Dawni and Shannon O’Bryan’s son, tell us about his recent experiences in the National High School Rodeo finals in Gillette, Wyoming. Braxton will be attending West Texas State in Canyon, Texas in the next couple of weeks. He will study Agriculture Journalism.
Dr. Dwain Eaton graduated from veterinary school and then came to Lamar in 1961 as an employee of the USDA and conducted blood testing for brucellosis.
In 1962, he married Donna Joy Fell and told her he quit his job on their wedding day.
In 1963, they hung their sign “Eaton Veterinary Clinic”. Dr. Eaton was building a clientele, but he was the Lamar Sale Barn veterinarian and this was his primary focus. Unfortunately, the sale barn burned down in 1984. Donna has been the main office manager and daughter, Dwana, now works there to assist and keep the practice running smoothly.
His client numbers continued to build and sustained the business that has been going strong for 59 years. Dr. Eaton loved to rodeo, so he worked like crazy during the week to be able to hit rodeos on the weekend, roping calves and steer wrestling.
Dr. Eaton and Donna work closely with Second Chance and the Lamar Animal Shelter. They have always tried to provide care to every animal in need and donate a lot of services to those unable to pay the normal fees. The couple is well into their 80’s and still go to work six days a week to provide a service to the Lamar community animal and pet owners.
Submitted by Judy Turpin, Lamar Rotary
