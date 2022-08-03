Lamar Community College Hires Four New Staff for Student Services Department
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Julie Jones is LCC’s new MAP (My Advancement Plan) Center Director. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Friends University and worked in the child welfare system for 27 years prior to working at LCC.
Tayla Turner is LCC’s new Colorado Opportunity Scholarship (COSI) Navigator. Turner earned an associate’s degree from LCC and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Western Governors University (WGU). She’s also currently working toward a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, also at WGU.
Heather Wolfe has been hired as Services and Communications Coordinator. Wolfe is a licensed medical assistant and previously served as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army.
Shealynn McCracken was hired as Financial Aid Director. McCracken earned an associate’s degree from LCC, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting, both from Grand Canyon University. Previously she served as Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Nursing Instructional Coordinator.
“LCC is proud to welcome new Student Services team members Tayla, Julie, Shealynn and Heather,” said Larry McLemore, LCC vice president of Academics and Student Services. “They’re great new additions and are already doing outstanding work helping the college enrich lives through learning.”
