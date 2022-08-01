Kris Elaine (Jost) Jantz – March 20,1957 – July 27, 2022
A Funeral Service for Kris Jantz will be held at 9:30 a.m. MST, Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church in Syracuse, KS. Interment will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Kris Elaine (Jost) Jantz passed away on July 27, 2022, at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas, at the age of 65. She was born March 20, 1957, in McPherson, Kansas, to Dale and Mary Louise (Jacobs) Jost.
Kris’s parents moved to Syracuse the same year of her birth. She attended Syracuse school and graduated with honors in 1975. After graduation she attended Dodge City Community College for two years, working towards her teaching degree. Kris was united in marriage to Kenneth Ray Jantz on April 1, 1977. After the birth of her two children, Kelli and Kaylon, Kris attended Fort Hays State University to finish her degree in teaching. She completed one year of student teaching in Syracuse for the 5th grade and then continued to teach in Syracuse for 28 years between teaching kindergarten and 2nd grade classes. Kris transferred to Holly School in 2016, teaching 2nd grade for five more years. She touched many children’s lives, dedicating countless hours preparing every day and devoted even more time for summer school. Kris’s hobbies included gardening, bowling, playing cards, garage sales, boating, fishing, painting and small home improvements, along with experimental cooking. Her love to travel took her to Mississippi with her sister, Ann on a mission to clean up after the hurricane and trips to Mexico, San Francisco, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and several more destinations for skiing and spring break adventures with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Louise Jost; sister, Lorenza Vasquez; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kris is survived by her husband, Kenneth Jantz; daughter, Kelli Hatcher; son, Kaylon Jantz; son-in-law, Derrick Hatcher; grandchildren, Savanah, Allias, Krislyn, and Dyrvor; two greatgrandchildren, Blythe and Rhett; two sisters, Nancy and Ann, and their families; two sisters-in-law, Gail and Toni, and their families; seven nephews and two nieces; many other relatives and a host of friends.
The family will be setting up a Scholarship in Kris’s name for a student pursuing a degree in education. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
