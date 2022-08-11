John W. Lopez – November 9, 1929 – August 8, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2022 | Comments 0
John W. Lopez, a lifetime resident of Las Animas, passed away on August 8, 2022 at his home at the age of 92.
He was born on November 9, 1929 in Las Animas, CO to Emilio Jerry and Sophie Lopez. He married Margaret Lopez on October 14, 1950 in Raton, NM. John joined the Army in 1948 and was assigned as a medium tank crewman. He was discharged in 1951 after being injured in the Korean War. John received the Purple Heart and the Korean Service Bronze Medal for his service.
John was an avid sports fan of Baseball and the Denver Broncos. You could find him many a night at the Las Animas Baseball Field with his six kids tagging along. He was an active member of VFW Post #2411, DAV, American Legion, and Las Animas Ball Association.
John lost the love of his life, Margaret, on July 1, 1983, after 33 years of marriage. Soon after, he retired from 39 years of working at the Fort Lyon VA Medical Center as a CNA. John spent his time fishing, babysitting grandchildren, and volunteering at the VFW. He loved life and was quite the jokester, giving anyone he ran into a hard time.
John is survived by his children, Ron (Barb) Lopez, Dodie Lopez, Geri Ann (Chuck) Netherton, Randy Lopez, all of Las Animas, Rick (Beth) Lopez, and Tina (Wayne) Beadles, both of Colorado Springs; sister, Josephine (Don) Overby of King, North Carolina; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty (William) Tanner of Las Animas; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, two brothers, Tony Lopez and Prudencio Lopez; two sisters, Marcella Garcia and infant sister, Stella Lopez; and granddaughter, Jonna Tene Lopez.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, CO. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by VFW Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas VFW Post #2411 in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: