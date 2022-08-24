John Lewis Roth – June 26, 1937 – August 21, 2022
John Lewis Roth of Keenesburg, Colorado died on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 85 at his home with his beloved wife and children by his side. He was born on June 26, 1937 at Holcomb, the son of John and Katherine (Komlofske) Roth. He married his high school sweetheart, DeAnne Small on August 30, 1955 at Garden City.
John graduated from Holcomb Consolidated High School and attended production schools sponsored by the American Dehy Association. He worked in the alfalfa business for 26 years before he and his sons purchased a farm east of Lamar, Colorado. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired in 2010 and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling. He loved watching all kinds of sports, whether it was his kids, grandkids, great grandkids or college and professional teams. He took great pride in his family and everything he did.
He is survived by his wife, DeAnne Roth, Children-Darrell (Anita) Roth of Lamar, Colorado, Janell (John) Dorenkamp of Keenseburg, Colorado and Mitchell (Karl) Roth of Woodland Park, Colorado, Sister – Lucille Johnson of Salina, Kansas, seven Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, two sisters-Florence Savolt and Dorothy Wigner and two Brothers-LeRoy Roth and Jerry Roth.
Rosary will be at 9:30am and Funeral Mass at 10:30am Saturday, August 27th both at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City with Rev. Warren Stecklein as Celebrant. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Memorials are suggested to Bristol Hospice in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3pm to 8pm Friday, August 26th at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Condolences may be posted at www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
