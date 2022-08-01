January 1 Honey Bee Colonies Down 1 Percent for Operations with Five or More Colonies
Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more colonies in the United States on January 1, 2022 totaled 2.88 million
colonies, down 1 percent from January 1, 2021. The number of colonies in the United States on April 1, 2022, was 2.92
million colonies. During 2021, honey bee colonies on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 were 2.90 million, 2.83
million, 3.17 million, and 3.09 million colonies, respectively.
Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies from January through March 2022, was 331,780 colonies,
or 12 percent. The number of colonies lost during the quarter of April through June 2022, was 282,630 colonies, or 10
percent. During the quarter of January through March 2021, colonies lost totaled 464,640 colonies, or 16 percent, the highest
number lost of any quarter surveyed in 2021. The quarter surveyed in 2021 with the lowest number of colonies lost was
July through September, with 295,660 colonies lost, or 9 percent.
Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies from January through March 2022 was 367,890
colonies. The number of colonies added during the quarter of April through June 2022 was 589,630. During the quarter of
April through June 2021, the number of colonies added were 665,730 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies
added for any quarter surveyed in 2021. The quarter of October through December 2021 added 93,940 colonies, the least
number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter surveyed in 2021.
Honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies from January through March 2022 was 187,180
colonies, or 7 percent. During the quarter of April through June 2022, the number of colonies renovated were 492,410
colonies, or 17 percent. The quarter surveyed in 2021 with the highest number of colonies renovated was April through
June 2021 with 475,750 colonies renovated, or 17 percent. The quarter surveyed in 2021 with the lowest number of colonies
renovated was October through December 2021, with 146,520, or 5 percent. Renovated colonies are those that were
requeened or received new honey bees through a nucleus (nuc) colony or package.
Varroa mites were the number one stressor for operations with five or more colonies during all quarters surveyed in 2021.
The period with the highest percentage of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites was April through June 2021 at
50.7 percent. The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during January through March 2022 and April
through June 2022 are 33.7 percent and 45.2 percent, respectively.
Honey bee colonies lost with Colony Collapse Disorder symptoms on operations with five or more colonies was 86,070
colonies from January through March 2022. This represents a 12 percent increase from the same quarter in 2021.
For a full copy of the Honey Bee Colonies report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
