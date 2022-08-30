George S. Mascarenas July 28, 1945 – August 27, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, George S. Mascarenas will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for George will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel. George was born on July 28, 1945 at La Junta, Colorado to Frank L. and Ramona (Sosa) Mascarenas and passed away on August 27, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ramona Mascarenas, sons Larry Mascarenas and Daryl Pacino, daughter Cheryl Glover and brothers Paul Mascarenas and Frank Mascarenas, Jr.
George is survived by his wife Charlotte Mascarenas of the family home in Lamar, grandchildren Lindsey (Tim) Patterson of Arlington, WA, Samuel Pacino of Wellington, KS and Phillip Pacino of Wichita, KS, eight great-grandchildren, siblings Mela, Lupe, Helen, Josie, Ruby, Martha, Irene, Jesse, Pauline and Barbara, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
