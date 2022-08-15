Frontier Bank Donation for School Uniform Changes
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Frontier Bank recently made a $500 Donation to Lamar High School to help fund the cost of uniforms mascot logos and gear for all sports teams, switching from Lamar Savages to Lamar Thunder. Clay Whitham and Jake Chamberlain from Frontier Bank in Lamar made the donation to Greg Eddy last week, stating they hope other local businesses will follow their lead and make a donation of any size in an effort to support our school district and students.
Eddy said the district has been making changes over the past several weeks. The Frontier Bank donation will not be applied to any particular sport or team, but will be used in general for the overall mandated changes.
“Almost all the fall sports uniforms have been taken are of at this point and after that, the district will be working on the changes for winter and spring sports uniforms and equipment. We had some good vendors who worked well with us to get the uniforms changed in time for play, and we’re happy with that,” Eddy said.
