Donald Ray Tayloe Sr. – June 17, 1935 – August 27, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Aug 30, 2022 | Comments 0
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for longtime Lamar resident, Donald Ray Tayloe, Sr. Per Donald’s request cremation will take place.
Donald was born on June 17, 1935 at Sullivan, Missouri to Fred Arvil and Emma Lena (Mesger) Tayloe and passed away on August 27, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Donald Tayloe, Jr., four brothers and one sister. Donald is survived by his wife Myrtle Tayloe of the family home in Lamar, children Cynthia Roberts of Lamar, CO, Donna (Dennis) Holmquist of Windom, KS, Sandra (Philip) Caddick of Lamar, CO and Cliff (Rendi) Tayloe of Colorado City, CO; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
