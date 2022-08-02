Dancing Dawn Sculpture at Bi-Centennial Park
Russ Baldwin | Aug 02, 2022 | Comments 0
The Southeast Colorado Arts Council has added a sculpture, “The Dancing Dawn” at the eastern end of the park for permanent display.
The artwork, by former local resident, Jeremy Cooper, was erected by him as part of a long-range plan by the Council to establish a walking artwork display in future years. Council president, Rose Anne Yates, said it would be excellent to have show pieces on display similar to the display in Longmont.
The sculpture was created over 18 months and was funded through the Anne Boken Trust and by Cooper. A plaque provides information and the display was approved by the City of Lamar. The SE Arts Council has put other works on display through the community including the sculpture in front of the Lamar Chamber offices and Welcome Center, the Antelope at Lamar Community College, and another, Prairie Wings.
Several murals have been painted on downtown buildings as well as sculptures on display at the Pocket Park on South Main Street.
