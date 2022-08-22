Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, 8-21-2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Cooler than average temperatures and scattered precipitation were observed across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 58 percent of the State is under drought conditions, equal to the previous week. Twenty-four percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 3 percentage points from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, unchanged from last week.
In northwestern counties, limited moisture and damage from grasshopper infestation continue to deteriorate pasture conditions. In northeastern and east central counties, scattered moisture last week did little to improve drought conditions. Areas of Logan and Sedgwick Counties received over an inch of precipitation last week, while the rest of the district remained primarily dry. Cooler than average temperatures provided some relief after several weeks with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees.
Corn for silage harvest began in the area last week, starting out slightly slower than average. Potato harvest continued slowly, while onion harvest started last week among mostly favorable conditions. In southwestern counties, precipitation and cooler temperatures provided relief last week. A reporter in Mesa County stated hay production was slowed due to the moisture.
In the San Luis Valley, scattered precipitation was prevalent, with some areas receiving over an inch of rain. Reporters note that barley harvest has started and second cutting of alfalfa is almost complete. The potato crop looks good, and harvest should be in full swing after a few more weeks. Livestock are in good condition, and pastures are maturing but remain in good condition thanks to recent rains.
In southeastern counties, cooler than average temperatures and good rainfall improved row crop and pasture conditions. Areas of Bent, Otero, Prowers and Las Animas Counties received over an inch of moisture last week, and the northeastern corner of Baca County received over three inches. Third cutting of alfalfa is progressing well in the district around recent rains. Stored feed supplies were rated 22 percent very short, 25 percent short, 51 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 86 percent average and 14 percent light. Cattle death loss was 5 percent heavy, 83 percent average, and 12 percent light.
