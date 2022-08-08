City Sales Tax Report Posts Another Monthly Gain

The June, 2022 Lamar Tax Revenue collection report shows a 10.10% increase over the same time last year, with a gain of $38,241, putting total collections for the month at $416,781 compared to $378,540 in 2021.  Use Tax collections were down 14.36% for a decrease of $5,846.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.05% for this period for a gain of $33,693 and the 2022 total was $452,290 compared to $418,596 for last year.

Year to Date also posted gains, albeit somewhat smaller percentages.  City sale tax is up 6.56% for a gain over last year of $162,885.  Total collections for 2022 are at $2,644,515.  Use Tax collections were off 26.42% for a drop of $77,435.  Total sales tax collections were up 2.45% putting YTD earnings at $2,881,858.  Collections for 2021 at this point were $2,812,993.

Restaurants, building materials and other retail/all other collections posted gains out of the 12 various retail categories posted each month, while manufacturing and all business/electricity decreased.

 

 2020 2021 2022
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 92,680 98,469

105,060

Building Materials

 87,667 101,003 117,421
Apparel-Department Stores 758,767 779,212

785,036
C-Stores and Gas Sales 111,220 132,065

142,733

All Business/Electricity

 122,850 205,706 169,346
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics 13,881 16,455

17,467

Grocery Stores

 180,909 167,370 194,131
Hotels/Motels 76,518 83,108

96,703

Liquor Sales

 64,217 68,361 72,349
Manufacturing 14,011 33,188

5,837

Other Retail/All Other

 471,514 659,017 701,747
Restaurants 217,353 251,050

267,881

