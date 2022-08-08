City Sales Tax Report Posts Another Monthly Gain
Russ Baldwin | Aug 08, 2022 | Comments 0
The June, 2022 Lamar Tax Revenue collection report shows a 10.10% increase over the same time last year, with a gain of $38,241, putting total collections for the month at $416,781 compared to $378,540 in 2021. Use Tax collections were down 14.36% for a decrease of $5,846. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.05% for this period for a gain of $33,693 and the 2022 total was $452,290 compared to $418,596 for last year.
Year to Date also posted gains, albeit somewhat smaller percentages. City sale tax is up 6.56% for a gain over last year of $162,885. Total collections for 2022 are at $2,644,515. Use Tax collections were off 26.42% for a drop of $77,435. Total sales tax collections were up 2.45% putting YTD earnings at $2,881,858. Collections for 2021 at this point were $2,812,993.
Restaurants, building materials and other retail/all other collections posted gains out of the 12 various retail categories posted each month, while manufacturing and all business/electricity decreased.
|
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|92,680
|98,469
|
105,060
|
Building Materials
|87,667
|101,003
|117,421
|Apparel-Department Stores
|758,767
|779,212
|
785,036
|C-Stores and Gas Sales
|111,220
|132,065
|
142,733
|
All Business/Electricity
|122,850
|205,706
|169,346
|Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|13,881
|16,455
|
17,467
|
Grocery Stores
|180,909
|167,370
|194,131
|Hotels/Motels
|76,518
|83,108
|
96,703
|
Liquor Sales
|64,217
|68,361
|72,349
|Manufacturing
|14,011
|33,188
|
5,837
|
Other Retail/All Other
|471,514
|659,017
|701,747
|Restaurants
|217,353
|251,050
|
267,881
