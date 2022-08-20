CCAC Welcomes Ryan Taylor
Russ Baldwin | Aug 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Ryan Taylor is the new Sustainability, Research and Industry Outreach Manager for the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. He grew up in Fort Collins, and living on the edge of town always afforded a good mix of urban and rural experiences that drove his curiosity of the natural world and propelled him to studying soil.
Ryan is currently finishing his Ph.D. in biogeochemistry through the Department of Soil and Crop Science at Colorado State University. He is passionate about educating people concerning the soil right under their feet, and he believes that the more the soil is understood, the greater care that is taken to preserve the thin skin of our planet that regulates energy, water, and nutrient cycles for the benefit of society. He has managed the biogeochemistry lab for Dr. Eugene Kelly since 2012, taught introductory soil labs for the department since 2013, and is excited to put his academic experience to work in the field to support agricultural producers’ interests in improving soil function.
He is already managing the STAR plus producers currently participating in Colorado’s new soil health program, and is excited to begin work with CSU researchers, specifically the Agricultural Experiment Station at CSU to develop new technologies and management strategies to help corn producers in Colorado become more resilient to the extreme weather phenomenon that has become commonplace.
Ryan looks forward to being part of the team building resilience into Colorado’s agricultural communities and supporting corn growers through research that will help the working farm of the future.
