CATTLE ON FEED, Week of August 19, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Aug 19, 2022 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,040,000 head as of August 1, 2022. The latest inventory was 2 percent below the previous month’s
inventory and unchanged from the August 1, 2021 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an
estimated 175,000 head of fed cattle during July 2022, 6 percent above last month and unchanged from the marketings one
year earlier. An estimated 160,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during July 2022, 14 percent above last month’s
placements and unchanged from the July 2021 placements. Of the number placed in July, 22 percent weighed less than 600
pounds, 19 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 22 percent weighed 800
to 899 pounds and 16 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for July, at 5,000 head, was the same as
last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.2 million head on August 1, 2022. The inventory was 1 percent above August 1, 2021. This is the second highest
August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.77 million head, 2 percent
above 2021. Net placements were 1.71 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600
pounds were 410,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 280,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 400,000 head, 800-899 pounds were
405,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 75,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle
during July totaled 1.83 million head, 4 percent below 2021. Other disappearance totaled 56,000 head during July, 2 percent
above 2021.
For a full copy of the August 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
