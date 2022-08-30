Carl Nobles – June 30, 1947 – August 28, 2022
Carl Nobles
A private family memorial service for Holly resident, Carl Nobles will be held at a later date.
Per Carl’s request cremation will take place.
Carl was born on June 30, 1947 at Oregon and passed away on August 28, 2022 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his parents and significant other Marilyn Sprueill. Carl is survived by his step-daughter Tammy Osban of Holly, CO, step-son Brian Sprueill of Scott City, KS; nine step-grandchildren and numerous step-great grandchildren as well as many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
