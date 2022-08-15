Bonnie Miller – November 10, 1932 – August 13, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Bonnie Miller of Rifle, Colorado will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Bonnie was born on November 10, 1932 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to O.M. and Harriet Ella (Kane) Abbott and passed away on August 13, 2022 at the Colorado Veteran’s Living Care Center in Rifle, Colorado at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Miller, parents O.M. and Harriet Abbott, grandson Joshua Camacho, six siblings and thirteen brothers and sisters-in-law.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Ronnie (Nancy) Miller of Marana, AZ, Lester Miller of Lamar, CO, Connie (Larry) Mata of Lamar, CO, Chester Miller of Fonda, IA, Esther Crockarell of Colorado Springs, CO, Johnny D. (Kathy) Miller of No Name, CO and Sue (Geir) Sverdrup of Rifle, CO; eighteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Barbara Heckard of Canon City, CO, Edith Cristoff of Athens, LA and Richard (Jane) Abbott of Virginia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close friend that was dear to her heart Verna Henson, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
