NRCS Schedules Local Work Group Meeting
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, (NRCS) gives notice that it will hold a Local Work Group meeting for Prowers Conservation District/Prowers County. This meeting is open to the public.
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 from 9am to 11am at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Classroom, 2500 S Main St, Lamar, CO 81052. Coffee and donuts will be served.
The Local Work Group will be facilitated by Garth Schaefer, Conservation Specialist with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The group will focus on identifying agricultural natural resource issues existing in your community and providing information and feedback to direct NRCS programs. Participants can be agricultural producers, owners of private agricultural lands, including non-industrial private forest land and representatives of agricultural organizations, environmental organizations and governmental agencies carrying out environmental, agricultural, or natural resource conservation programs and activities.
Local Work Groups are subcommittees of the NRCS State Technical Committee and they met annually to provide recommendations on local natural resource priorities to assist USDA NRCS in providing farm bill conservation programs in Colorado.
