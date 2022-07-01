2022 AARP Community Challenge Grantee Announcement
We are so excited to share that we are one of 260 grantees chosen for a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant from @AARPLivable http://www.facebook.com/aarp.colorado and AARP Colorado!
Our garden and vibrant public space project in Bristol, Colorado was chosen to receive funding among 3,200 applicants nationwide!
Through this grant we will be installing an educational sensory therapy garden, historical mural and digital repository to augment the new multi-use community center, creating an environment conducive to support activities focusing around aging and community development. To find out more about this quick-action grant program and other grantees, check out www.aarp.org/CommunityChallenge
We would like to personally thank Mike Watson, Director, Livable Communities, Programs and the wonderful staff at AARP and Robert Murphy, State Director, and Roberto Rey, Associate State Director at AARP Colorado for supporting and partnering with our efforts!
“AARP Colorado is thrilled to be part of recommending the funding for this extraordinarily innovative project,” stated Robert Murphy, State Director of AARP Colorado. “Since 2018, a diverse array of towns, cities and organizations across Colorado have utilized these AARP Community Challenge Grants to produce meaningful, often transformative community projects.”
AARP believes that great communities take a long time to build and sustain. But they also believe that quick actions can be the spark for long-term progress.
Our quick-action project will demonstrate changes and help build momentum to improve livability for residents of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities right here in Bristol, Colorado.
With much appreciation,
Rodney Carr
Chairperson
Town of Bristol Improvements Board
101 South Labelle Avenue
Bristol, Colorado 81047
(303) 919-5547
Facebook: Town of Bristol Improvements Board
