Unofficial Prowers County Primary Results (8am Update)
Russ Baldwin | Jun 29, 2022 | Comments 0
With 1,926 ballots counted, the Prowers County Coroner race has Thomas Dunagan ahead with 1,206 votes or 62.62% of the ballot. Jacqueline Parker has 720 votes with 37.38% of the counted vote. These results are unofficial at this time. State level balloting is still being compiled at this time.
Republican Statewide races were as follows in Prowers County:
US Senate State:
Ron Hanks with 1,035 votes 258,685
Joe O’Dea with 782 310,430
US Congressman
Robert Lewis with 538 votes 29,100
Ken Buck with 1,306 84,499
Governor
Greg Lopez with 1,095 votes 264,390
Heidi Ganahl with 700 568,960
Secretary of State:
Tina Peters with 536 votes 158,536
Mike O’Donnell with 628 votes 159,798
Pam Anderson with 524 votes 242,249
