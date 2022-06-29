Unofficial Prowers County Primary Results (8am Update)

| Jun 29, 2022 |

 

With 1,926 ballots counted, the Prowers County Coroner race has Thomas Dunagan ahead with 1,206 votes or 62.62% of the ballot.  Jacqueline Parker has 720 votes with 37.38% of the counted vote.  These results are unofficial at this time.  State level balloting is still being compiled at this time.

Republican Statewide races were as follows in Prowers County:

US Senate                                             State:

Ron Hanks with 1,035 votes             258,685
Joe O’Dea with 782                            310,430

 

US Congressman

Robert Lewis with 538 votes               29,100
Ken Buck with 1,306                             84,499

 

Governor

Greg Lopez with 1,095 votes                264,390
Heidi Ganahl with 700                          568,960

 

Secretary of State:

Tina Peters with 536 votes                      158,536
Mike O’Donnell with 628 votes              159,798
Pam Anderson with 524 votes                 242,249

