Spring of 2022 Review from NWS – Recent Storm Pix
Russ Baldwin | Jun 07, 2022 | Comments 0
The start of meteorological spring (March, April and May) started out and ended warm and dry, with periods of cold and wet weather the rule throughout the rest of March, as several weather systems brought cool and unsettled weather to south central and southeast Colorado. Occasional breezy to windy conditions also brought periods of critical fire weather conditions to portions of south central and southeast Colorado throughout the month of March. April was a warm, windy and dry month across south central and especially southeast Colorado, as weather systems moved mainly north of area, bringing very windy and mainly dry weather to southern Colorado. This dry and very windy pattern brought critical and extreme fire weather conditions to much of south central and southeast Colorado throughout the month, with several wildfires and dust storms recorded across the region in April. May was a bi-polar month, especially across southeast Colorado, where very warm and windy weather through the 1st half of the month brought very critical fire weather conditions across the region, along with several new wildfires. Warm and windy conditions prevailed across southeast Colorado through May 20th, when an unseasonably strong weather system brought 10 to 30 inches of late season snowfall to Pikes Peak region and areas along and west of the I-25 Corridor. For the Spring of 2022 as a whole, generally at or above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation was experienced across south central and southeast Colorado.
The preliminary average temperature for the Spring of 2022 in Pueblo was 51.8 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 4.25 inches of precipitation through the Spring, which is 0.29 inches above normal. Pueblo recorded 12.1 inches of snow through the Spring of 2022, which is 4.2 inches above normal. This brings the 2021-22 seasonal snowfall total up to 25.8 inches, which is 2.5 inches below normal.
(Editor’s Note: Unofficially, the Lamar area received 3 inches of rain for June 6th as the storm, out of the south, seemed to pipeline its way right up Main Street with hail and rain driven by gusts estimated from 40 to 50mph at the height of the event. Lamar street crews were busy Tuesday morning with sweepers gathering up the shredded leaves. The City was busy cleaning drains of water, hail and debris while the storm was in progress. Another system is moving into our area for later this afternoon.)
