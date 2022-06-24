Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID Update for June 23, 2022
Prowers County has moved back to LOW Community level by the CDC. These recommended actions are based on current level.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
For further information see this link: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Colorado&data[1]type=CommunityLevels&null=CommunityLevels&list_select_county=8099. The CDC updates its data weekly on Thursdays.
TREATMENT
- Please contact your healthcare provider if you test positive as there are free treatments that can greatly reduce your risk of being hospitalized or dying of COVID-19 complications. They are available locally.
VACCINE
- Vaccination is still available for those age 6 months and older. As always, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick and follow instructions should you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19!
Please call with questions 719-336-8721.
