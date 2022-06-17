P & L Tax and Accounting
Russ Baldwin | Jun 17, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers recently visited P & L Tax and Accounting at 106 West Olive, to recognize the new business partnership with Lisa Farmer and Jason Whisenand.
P & L Tax and Accounting provides services beyond simple, annual tax preparation. Call 719-336-0636 for information about accounting and bookkeeping services. Off-season hours are Monday thru Wednesday from 9am to noon and they are open Monday thru Saturday during tax season from February until April 15th. You can also email at pandltax1040@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Economy
About the Author: