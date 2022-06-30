Now Accepting Host Community Proposals for Southeast Rural Philanthropy Days – June 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Serving Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers counties.
The Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conference is scheduled to return to the Southeast region in September of 2023. This unique conference provides a forum for quality professional development opportunities close to home as well as networking with other community leaders in the region and relationship building opportunities with statewide funders. RPD™ not only creates the space to educate each other on regional needs but also works towards collaboratively addressing community-wide issues in the region.
CRC is seeking proposals from communities interested in hosting this dynamic event. We have seen successful proposals from individual towns, as well as across multiple communities in a county.
Learn More Here!
Please submit a one-page letter outlining your interest in serving as the RPD host community by September 30, 2022 to Nellie Stagg at stagg@crcamerica.org.
We encourage you to communicate with us before the deadline if you’re interested and/or have any questions about the commitment or process.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Charity • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Education • Featured • Media Release
