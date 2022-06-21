ELECTION NEWS From Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Jun 21, 2022 | Comments 0
Election Information:
All ballots have been mailed out, so please don’t delay in returning your vote ballot back to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office! The sooner we get them back the sooner we can provide election results on election night.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for election purposes only to return mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
• Tuesday, June 28, 2022: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office? The earlier ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released.
We highly recommend that you:
• Drop your voted ballot in the Ballot Drop Box located in the parking lot east of the County Courthouse building, which is open 24/7. • At this point, it would be too late to mail your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office through the postal service because we may not receive it this close to election day. It’s better to drop it in the Ballot Drop Box as soon as possible.
• Election Polls will close Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (election night) at 7:00 p.m.
REMINDER: Postmarks dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in the County Clerk’s possession by 7:00 P.M., June 28, 2022
