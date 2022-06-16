ELECTION NEWS: Ballots have now been sent out
Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office? The earlier voted ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released.
We highly recommend that you:
• Drop your ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO.
• Use the ballot drop box inside the courthouse on the table in front of the security entrance or the drive by/walk up ballot drop box located in the parking lot east side of the County Courthouse, open 24/7.
REMEMBER: Postmarks dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder by 7:00 P.M., June 28, 2022.
Check your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or you can contact our office at (719) 336-8011.
ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results will be posted on Election night, June 28, 2022 after ballot tabulating is complete. These results will be posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and the Secretary of State’s website for election night reporting.
ELECTION OFFENSES:
• C.R.S. 1-13-106 Forgery- Any person who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any ballot before or after it has been cast, or who forges any
name of a person as a signer or witness to a petition or nomination paper, or who forges any letter of acceptance, declination, or withdrawal, or who forges the name of a registered elector to a voter’s mail-in or mail ballot commits forgery which is a class five 5 felony.
• C.R.S. 1-13-112 Offenses relating to mail ballots – Any person who, by use of force or other means, unduly influences an elector to vote in any
particular manner or to refrain from voting, or who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any mail ballot before or after it has been cast, or
who destroys, defaces, mutilates, or tampers with such a ballot shall be punished by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars, or by
imprisonment in the county jail for not more than eighteen months, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
