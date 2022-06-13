CDOT & Partners Remind Drivers to Slow Down with New Safety Campaign
Russ Baldwin | Jun 13, 2022 | Comments 0
Colorado had a total of 287 speeding-related fatalities in 2020. That is a 20% increase from 2019. Speeding has been consistently identified as a contributing factor in almost half of all roadway fatalities in the state.
Today, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gathered to urge drivers to slow down and obey the speed limit. A new speeding campaign and multi-agency enforcement effort reminds drivers that there is never an excuse to speed. In a visual series of comical scenarios, CDOT and Colorado State Patrol are helping drivers understand that speeding is never worth it, especially when lives are at stake.
“There is no excuse that can justify the loss of a life due to speeding,” said Glenn Davis, CDOT’s Highway Safety Manager. “Speeding is a leading cause of traffic fatalities on our roads, yet, entirely preventable. Speed limits exist to protect everyone on the road.”
Over 40% of speeding-related crashes occur on non-interstate rural roads in Colorado. Urban interstates account for the next highest portion of speeding-related crashes at 37%. Law enforcement works to pull over drivers who speed in order to prevent crashes. Such contacts can result in stiff fines and a hefty number of points against the driver’s license.
“Responsible drivers in our communities are understandably frustrated by those who continue to zip and weave around them in an aggressive manner. They want to know that we are out here holding drivers accountable,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Our data shows that El Paso County has received the largest quantity of speeding charges for the highest speeding intervals by our agency for the last three consecutive years. The Patrol and our law enforcement partners will continue to be visible and enforce the law, but we also need people to hear this message and drive the limit!”
In El Paso County in 2020, there were a total of 40 speeding-involved crash fatalities. That is a 43% increase from the previous year’s number (28).
“Traffic safety is a top priority for us, especially as our city grows,” said Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department. “Collisions — especially those that cause serious injury or death — are almost always avoidable. We are proud to continually work with our Rocky Mountain Region law enforcement partners to keep our community safe and reduce speeding on our roadways.”
“Unfortunately, we continue to see fatal traffic accidents that are caused by avoidable factors, most notably excessive speed and alcohol or drug impairment. In 2021, 77 people lost their lives in El Paso County traffic accidents,” said Sheriff Bill Elder, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “We have partnered with NHTSA and the Colorado Highway Safety Office to secure grants to pay for increased traffic safety and impaired driving enforcement.”
CDOT and agency partners plead with drivers to slow down, buckle up and stay off their phones. Excuses to speed don’t exist, deaths do. Drive the limit.
