Buck Announces Military Service Academy Appointments
Russ Baldwin | Jun 30, 2022 | Comments 0
WASHINGTON—U.S. Representative Ken Buck (CO-04) announced that 11 appointments to United States Military Service Academies were offered to students from Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District.
“I’m so proud of the young men and women from Colorado who have committed their lives to protecting this country and our ideals,” Congressman Ken Buck stated. “The nomination process isn’t easy, and I congratulate all those who received appointments. It’s quite an accomplishment and I wish all our students success in their upcoming academic and military careers.”
The U.S. Service Academies offer students an undergraduate education that integrates academic studies with athletic competition and preparation for military leadership. To be admitted, students must be nominated by their Representative, their Senator, or the Vice President of the United States. Upon receiving a nomination, applicants must pass the Service Academies admissions process. Once admitted, these students will receive a top-tier education for free with the commitment that they will serve in the armed forces for five years after graduation.
Below are the students who have been appointed to a Service Academy after receiving a nomination from Congressman Buck:
United States Military Academy West Point:
Mathew Tewolde, Castle Rock, CO
Jaden Reenan, Longmont, CO
Kevin Smith, Johnstown, CO
United States Naval Academy:
Garrett Colvin, Firestone, CO
United States Air Force Academy:
Madeline Schuemann, Peyton, CO
Jack Briest, Parker, CO
Cassie Sams, Parker, CO
United States Merchant Marine Academy:
Owen Clementson, Parker, CO
Teagan Mayer, Pinecliffe, CO
Carolyn Kimzey, Castle Rock, CO
Halle Van Vleet, Erie, CO
